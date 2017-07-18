North America HVAC Contained Server Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2022 - Driven by Proliferation of SMEs & Startups

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The North America Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Contained Server Market size is expected to grow from USD 634.8 million in 2017 to USD 1.5 billion by 2022.



The market is driven by factors, such as proliferation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and startups; significant cost savings achieved by server owners; and rapid deployment and construction period. However, HVAC contained server vendors face various obstacles, such as less awareness about the technology and manufacturing the HVAC contained server cabinets according to varying rack size and volume.



There has been an increasing demand for servers that support high-intensity computing, specifically for Internet of Things (IoT) and edge computing. In addition, with the rapid growth in data and server traffic, mobile devices, and social media among customers, the demand for efficiently cooled servers has grown exponentially. They are scalable servers, providing high performance for mission-critical applications. As they are high-end systems providing excellent performance, the cooling needs of these servers are also greater compared to lesser Rack Unit (RU) servers.



Among the countries taken into consideration for the study, Canada is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The ever-increasing internet penetration, due to improvement in wireless infrastructure, is expected to drive the demand for HVAC contained servers. With more and more businesses in Canada coming online, these businesses would require local data storage systems with inbuilt cooling solutions, which would be effectively catered to by HVAC contained server vendors. The country's various government initiatives for startups, along with the existence of world-class universities, have created a successful startup ecosystem in Canada.



SMEs are responsible for employing more than 90% of Canada's workforce, and the SME's contribution to the Canadian economy is around 30%, which effectively portrays the huge SME culture in the country. Since, SMEs and startups are the major customers of HVAC contained servers, they are expected to fuel the market growth in Canada.

