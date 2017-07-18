Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market to Reach $59.17 Billion by 2022: Slow Growth in European & North American Regions Due to Saturation of End Use Applications

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The ceramic sanitary ware market is projected to reach USD 59.17 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2017 to 2022.

Increase in the manufacturing of sanitary ware products, rise in disposable income of the middle-class population in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, and expansion of the infrastructure industry are key factors driving the growth of the ceramic sanitary ware market. The growth of the real estate and hospitality sectors is another significant factor propelling the demand for ceramic sanitary ware products. The ceramic sanitary ware market in the European and North American regions is expected to witness slow growth due to saturation of end-use applications.

On the basis of type, the ceramic sanitary ware market has been segmented into five major categories, namely, wash basins, toilet sinks/water closets, urinals, cisterns, and others. Toilet sinks/water closets is projected to be the largest type segment of the ceramic sanitary ware market, in terms of value and volume. Various government initiatives undertaken to improve sanitation and hygiene in emerging economies are anticipated to drive the demand for various types of sanitary ware products.

On the basis of application, the ceramic sanitary ware market has been broadly categorized into commercial and residential. The commercial segment has been further subsegmented into office, institutional and retail, industrial, and hospitality, whereas, the residential segment has been further classified into single family and multi-family. The hospitality subsegment accounted for the largest share of the commercial application segment. This large share is mainly driven by the increasing trend of domestic and global travel.



On the basis of technology, the ceramic sanitary ware market has been classified into four major types namely, slip casting, pressure casting, tape casting, and isostatic casting. Slip casting is the largest technology segment of the ceramic sanitary ware market, owing to factors such as low capital investments, homogenous production, and adaptability to complex designs.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market By Technology



7 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market By Type



8 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market By Application



9 Ceramic Sanitary Ware Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



