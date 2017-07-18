Lighting Control System Market by Installation Type, Offering, Application, Communication Protocol & Geography - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Lighting Control System Market - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The lighting control system market, is expected to grow from USD 12.22 Billion in 2016 to USD 38.67 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 17.82% between 2017 and 2023. High requirement of energy-efficient lighting control systems, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in lighting industry, acceptance of standard protocols for lighting control, and modernization and infrastructure development are the major drivers for the lighting control system.

This report covers the lighting control system market on the basis of installation type, offering, application, communication protocol, and geography.

The lighting control system market based on offering is dominated by hardware components. The hardware components in lighting products are LED drivers and ballasts, sensors, switches, dimmers, relay units, and gateways. LED drivers and ballasts components held a major share of the market for hardware components. The lighting control system market for the services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The growth of the services segment is mainly propelled by the use of lighting services for the purpose of cost savings along with energy conservation and it is ecologically safe option.

The market for outdoor applications is expected to grow at a significant rate between 2017 and 2023. Increasing focus on enhancing connectivity by building roads and road lights, especially in the developing countries of the APAC region, would spur the growth of the outdoor lighting control system market. The indoor applications accounted for a major share of the lighting control system market in 2016.

The lighting control system market for the wireless communication protocol is expected to grow at a high rate between 2017 and 2023. The development of wireless technologies for lighting control systems is expected to propel the market for wireless communication technologies during the forecast period. ZigBee is expected to dominate the wireless communication protocol market for lighting control systems during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned



Acuity Brands, Inc.

Amerlux (Us)

Aura Light ( Sweden )

( ) Cree Inc.

Digital Lumens, Inc.

Douglas Lighting Controls ( Canada )

) Eaton Corporation Plc

Echelon Corporation

Etap Lighting ( Belgium )

) General Electric Company

Hubbell Incorporated (Us)

Isotera

Ketra

Legrand S.A.

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Lifx

Lightronics (Us)

Lightwaverf Plc

Lsi Industries Inc. (Us)

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Others



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Lighting Control And Management System Market, By Installation Type



8 Lighting Control And Management System Market, By Offering



9 Lighting Control And Management System Market, By Application



10 Lighting Control And Management System Market, By Communication Protocol



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tmsn7z/lighting_control

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716