Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market to Grow at a CAGR of 2.8% by 2021: Bismuth-based Quadruple Therapy is a Trend Gaining Momentum

The global peptic ulcer drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 2.80% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Bismuth-based quadruple therapy. Bismuth-based quadruple therapy has emerged as an alternative therapy to address the demand for anti-resistant drugs for the treatment of peptic ulcer. The traditional treatment regimen for peptic ulcer involves the use of clarithromycin or levofloxacin-based triple therapy, which became resistant to H. pylori bacteria, thus leaving most individuals untreated. To offset the impact of antibiotic resistance, the modern therapeutic approach for the treatment of peptic ulcer is based on bismuth-based quadruple therapy, which involves the use of drugs, such as bismuth salt, tetracycline, and metronidazole, for which antibiotic resistance is rarely encountered.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is economics of treating ulcer. The under use of antibiotic therapy for the treatment of peptic ulcer associated with H. pylori infection not only leads to unnecessary loss of productivity but also causes enormous economic loss to the individual. As per a CDC report, approximately 10%-15% of peptic ulcer adults living in the US are in poor health condition and unable to perform routine activities.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Adverse effect of PPIs. As per the US FDA, the use of PPIs for acid suppression in peptic ulcer patients is associated with an increased risk of CDAD. C. difficile is a bacterium, which causes diarrhea that does not improve over time. Its symptoms include watery stools, abdominal pain, fever, and may even lead to severe intestinal conditions. CDAD causes loss of vital nutrients from the body, and its treatment involves administration of fluids rich in nutrients and electrolyte in combination with antibiotics. The US FDA recommends CDAD diagnosis for patients with diarrhea that does not improve over time.

Key vendors



AstraZeneca,

Daewoong Pharmaceuticals,

Eisai,

Takeda Pharmaceutical



Other prominent vendors



GlaxoSmithKline

Pfizer



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Peptic ulcers: Disease overview



PART 06: Key clinical trials



PART 07: Market landscape



PART 08: Market segmentation by drug class



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape



PART 14: Key vendor analysis



