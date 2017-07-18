Win a Pangkabuhayan Showcase and Fulfill Your Business Dreams With Xpress Money

MANILA, Philippines, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

~ 5 lucky winners will be awarded a small business worth 150,000 pesos each and 42 customers will win 10,000 pesos ~

Xpress Money, one of the world's most dependable money transfer brands, has launched 'Win your dreams', an exclusive campaign for its customers based in the Philippines, in association with M Lhuillier. The companies are giving 5 of their lucky customers a chance to win a Pangkabuhayan Showcase, a small business worth 150,000 pesos each. These customers will get the opportunity to start their own business and thereby contribute to the earnings of their families. This will also ease out the responsibilities of their loved ones abroad to an extent, who are striving overseas to give their families a better life back home in the Philippines.

The campaign began on July 1st, 2017 and will be on till August 11th , 2017. During this time, all customers who receive money through Xpress Money at any M Lhuillier location will be enrolled for the lucky draw for a chance to win big. In addition to the 5 lucky winners who will win a small business worth 150,000 pesos each at the end of the campaign, there will also be weekly winners announced, who will win 10,000 pesos each. In total, 42 customers will stand a chance to win 10,000 pesos each through the campaign.

Xpress Money believes in giving back to society through different sustainable initiatives, is offering Filipino customers a chance to improve their lives with an initial backing that will help them build and sustain their livelihood.

"The Philippines is a very important market for Xpress Money, and we're constantly looking at ways to create value in the lives of our customers. Through this initiative, we aim to empower our customers by providing them with a unique business opportunity, through which they can support the monetary needs of their families and enhance their lifestyle. We encourage all our customers in the Philippines to make the most of this opportunity by using Xpress Money's services, so that they can avail the offer and stand a chance of winning the grand prize," said Ashwin Gedam, Vice President, Global Marketing, Xpress Money.

"Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipinois a promise of service we make to the millions of loyal M Lhuillier customers who depend on us. Our partnership with Xpress Money aims to deliver on that promise, as we provide OFW's an added facility to send remittances to their loved ones here in the country. We are happy to be part of the success of each Filipino family in their journey, as they stand to win apangakabuhayanshowcase. This is a valuable prize that will help sustain their lives," said Malou Rocha, marketing manager of M Lhuillier Financial Services.