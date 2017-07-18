sprite-preloader
18.07.2017 | 01:16
PR Newswire

Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market to Grow at CAGR of 7.7% by 2021: Analysis By Type, End User & Mode of Application

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global concrete repair mortars (CRM) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Concrete Repair Mortars (CRM) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is demand for green buildings. It is projected that nearly 60% of the infrastructure projects would be green by 2018, with an increase in numbers to double of current projects across the North America, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. The largest percentage of green building activity is expected to continue in the commercial building segment.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing spending on repair and maintenance. Proper maintenance of concrete structures is essential to guarantee their design for a lifetime because there can be multiple reasons for it to deteriorate. CRM are used to repair, maintain, and restore the architectural shape of old structures, and to resume all the functional work quickly in old and deteriorated buildings. The increasing spending on building and transport infrastructure drives the demand for CRM. Rising demand for alternative cementitious materials in the cement manufacturing process and preference of repairing the existing infrastructure over constructing a new building are some of the features promoting the global CRM market.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is volatile raw material prices. CRM are manufactured with the help of petrochemical derivatives such as polyurethane and epoxy. These are susceptible to volatile prices and supply of crude oil. The fluctuations in the crude oil prices have a severe effect on the prices of the raw material, affecting the costs of CRM.

Key vendors

  • BASF
  • Pidilite Industries
  • The Euclid Chemical Company
  • Sika
  • Saint-Gobain Weber

Other prominent vendors

  • Adhesives Technology Corporation (ATC)
  • Flexcrete
  • Mapei
  • Remmers
  • Tarmac

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

PART 07: Market segmentation by end user

PART 08: Global CRM market by mode of application

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3rgv32/global_concrete

