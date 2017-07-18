Global Hydrocolloid Dressing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2021: Companies Focusing on Expansion to Increase Global Distribution Network

DUBLIN, July 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Hydrocolloid Dressing Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global hydrocolloid dressing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.48% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Hydrocolloid Dressing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is targeting emerging economies. The companies are focusing on expansion to increase their global distribution network. They have already established their strong foothold in the developed nations. Now the vendors are focusing on emerging nations, which have potential growth options for the vendors.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising geriatric population. With the increase in older population, the chronic diseases that compromise skin integrity such as peripheral vascular diseases and diabetes are becoming highly common. For example, around 70% of the pressure ulcers occur in the geriatric population. The disease is accompanied by skin breakdown with ulcer and chronic wound formation. The common type of ulcers due to wounds include pressure ulcers, vascular ulcers, and neuropathic ulcers.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is unfavorable reimbursement limits. The wound dressings that are eligible for reimbursement have been assigned a code under HCPCS, that corresponds to surgical dressing category. The identification of the category of the dressing is difficult without the code. Sometimes, the wound dressing products that are available in the market do not show to which HCPCS category they belong. If the products do not match the HCPCS code, the reimbursement for those products will not be available.

