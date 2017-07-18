Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 17, 2017) - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. (CSE: NSM) ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") announced today that it has entered into an online marketing agreement with AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("Agora") pursuant to which Agora will provide marketing, advertising and related services to Northern Sphere for a fee of $40,000 to be paid by the issuance of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"). The fee is payable in five installments of $8,000 each (each, an "Installment"), with the first Installment payable on commencement of the term on July 15, 2017, and the subsequent Installments to become payable at the end of each three-month period thereafter. The price of the Common Shares to be issued as payment for each Installment will be set at the closing price of the Common Shares on the date which such Installment becomes payable. The first Installment will be paid by the issuance of 32,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.25 per share for an aggregate price of $8,000.

Common Shares issued pursuant to the agreement with Agora will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance.

About Northern Sphere Mining Corp.

Northern Sphere Mining is dedicated to growth through the acquisition and development of mining assets, with an emphasis on near term production opportunities. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Northern Sphere Mining has a strong project pipeline of properties with a focus on gold, silver and other metal production in pro-mining jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect Northern Sphere's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Northern Sphere disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable securities laws.

