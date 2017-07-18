Cielo Opens Manila Delivery Center to Support Global and Regional Growth

SINGAPORE, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cielo, the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner, today announced its investment in a full-service recruitment delivery center in Manila, Philippines, following new global and regional client wins.

The Manila office is Cielo's third delivery center in Asia Pacific, joining locations in Hong Kong and Singapore. Within a year, the Manila office will house 50 to 75 recruitment specialists and support staff. Composed mainly of dedicated client recruitment team members, the staff in Manila will leverage Cielo's global technology suite, Cielo TalentCloud, and candidate-centric high-touch processes to deliver hires to clients across the region and the globe.

Cielo's expansion in the Asia Pacific region demonstrates its focus on optimizing regional and global services. Through its three Asia Pacific delivery centers and in-region on- and near-site teams, Cielo currently serves clients in: Australia, Azerbaijan, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Seb O'Connell, Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Europe and APAC at Cielo, comments: "We chose to expand our footprint into Manila because of the access to knowledgeable talent acquisition professionals it offered. This new location gives our clients additional support and enhances our ability to deliver high-quality professional recruitment services local to the client and local to the candidate."

Cielo provides solutions to multi-national clients around the globe through additional full-service delivery centers in Brookfield, Wisconsin, USA; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; London, UK; Manchester, UK; Budapest, Hungary; Dubai, UAE; and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing partner. Under its WE BECOME YOU' philosophy, Cielo's dedicated recruitment teams primarily serve clients in the financial and business services, consumer brands, technology and media, engineering, life sciences and healthcare industries. Cielo's global presence includes 2,000 employees, serving 143 clients across 91 countries in 33 languages. The industry has verified Cielo's reputation for executing innovative solutions that provide business impact through numerous awards and recognitions, including its annual top three leadership position on the HRO Today RPO Baker's Dozen listing, Peak Matrix Leader placement by Everest Group and Industry Leader designation by NelsonHall. Cielo knows talent is rising - and with it, an organization's opportunity to rise above. For more information, visit cielotalent.com.

