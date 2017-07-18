Regulatory News:

United Company RUSAL Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

INSIDE INFORMATION

RUSSIAN DEPOSITORY RECEIPTS PROGRAM

This announcement is made by United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 31 August 2010, 1 December 2010, 8 December 2010 and 17 December 2010 in relation to the Company's RDR Program (the "Announcements") by Sberbank of Russia ("Sberbank"), the issuer. Capitalized terms in this announcement have the same meanings as those given in the Announcements unless otherwise specified.

The Company announces that on 17 July 2017, the Company and Sberbank have agreed to cancel the agreement on the issuance of the RDRs entered into on 1 December 2010. According to the RDR issuance documents, within 30 days after 17 July 2017, i.e. from 17 August 2017, the RDR Program will be closed and no operations with RDRs will be possible after that date, save for the operations arising out of the closure of the RDR Program. In addition, with effect from 10 August 2017, no new RDRs can be issued or redeemed by Sberbank. After the closure of the RDR Program, and not later than 31 August 2017, the holders of RDRs will receive to their account the respective volume of shares of the Company (at the ratio of 1 RDR 10 shares), eligible for trading on MICEX. The closure of the RDR Program will be fully subsidized by the Company and will not require any expenses to be borne by the RDR holders.

The decision to close the RDR Program shall allow the concentration of the Company's public equity instrument trading liquidity into its ordinary shares traded in Hong Kong and Moscow.

Further details of the terms of the closure of the RDR Program may be found on the page of Sberbank at the address: http://www.sberbank.com/ru/investor-relations/disclosure/rdr.

Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Shareholders and investors are further advised to consider and rely only on information relating to the RDR Program which is released by the Company from time to time in accordance with the requirements of applicable laws, regulations and the Listing Rules.

