In a global partnership, Coursera will help AXA foster a self-directed learning organization model by providing employees with access to a state-of-the-art learning platform and the best online courses. A move by AXA to provide their employees with relevant and in demand skills they need to thrive in tomorrow's workplace and economy.

Coursera, a leader in online education and learning, is proud to announce a global partnership with AXA, the worldwide leader in insurance. AXA will adopt Coursera's enterprise platform, Coursera for Business-which enables employers to draw on high-quality online learning content created by 150 top universities-to address their rapidly-evolving workforce development needs. As part of the strategic upskilling effort, Coursera will work with AXA to curate relevant content and integrate Coursera courses into existing learning paths with a goal to further equip the global workforce with the knowledge and in demand skills required to succeed in tomorrow's workplace and economy.

The partnership is a natural next step and expansion after a successful 3-month pilot, during which more than 1000 AXA employees registered as learners, with as many as 50% receiving certifications. It will provide all AXA employees in 64 countries with free, easy, and on-demand access to more than 300 top-quality courses in a variety of topics such as data science, digital marketing, and leadership. Upon completion, AXA employees will receive sharable electronic Course Certificates, which highlight the new skills they have gained to advance their careers. AXA will also explore creating custom content on the Coursera platform.

"We are delighted to partner with Coursera as we are setting the pace for an ambitious self-learning organization within AXA," said Rino Piazzolla, AXA Group Head of Human Resources. "Our industry is undergoing rapid transformation, and providing direct access to the best academic knowledge will help our employees to drive this transformation and give them an opportunity to manage their learning curve and enhance their skill sets. Coursera will complement our broader learning offer by bringing the campus to our workplace

"We're honored to partner with a forward-thinking organization like AXA as they innovate on their Learning and Development model and prepare their employees for the jobs of the future," said Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera. "The success of AXA's pilot program, with such enthusiastic participation from their employees, is a strong testament that learning is central to business agility and talent engagement in a changing world. AXA is once again leading the industry with their strategic approach to workforce development

Coursera has helped millions of learners worldwide succeed and grow in their careers. Coursera for Business builds on Coursera's unmatched technology platform and content foundation to deliver an enterprise learning solution that helps companies meet modern business challenges. Coursera for Business customers benefit from many powerful features, including curated, in-depth content from top universities, reputable and stackable certifications, a robust and easy-to-use mobile platform, and centralized program management and progress tracking tools. Within a year of launch, Coursera for Business has been adopted by more than 90 large enterprise and government customers around the world, including top global brands such as L'Oreal, PayPal, Danone, JP Morgan Chase and AIR France-KLM.

About Coursera:

Coursera is one of the world's largest online platforms for higher education. It partners with 150 of the world's top universities to offer courses, Specializations, and degrees that empower learners around the world to achieve their career, educational, and personal enrichment goals throughout their lives. Since launching in 2012, the company has grown to 26 million registered learners, 2,000 courses, 180 Specializations, and 4 online master's degrees. Coursera is backed by leading venture capital firms such as Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, New Enterprise Associates, GSV Capital, International Finance Corporation, Laureate Education Inc. and Learn Capital.

