News Highlights

WISeKey's Vertical Platform (Identity, IoT, Blockchain and AI) and innovative cybersecurity micro-chips solution for IOT will provide smart cities with a scalable, easily manageable object identity management and security solution when connecting to Microsoft Azure

Global public sector initiative and WISeKey enable cities to harness a new era of innovation through a people center of gravity approach

WISeKey provides an end-to-end scalable security framework to be integrated into IoT platforms

Based on PKI Technology, WISeKey will protect the device and its data at rest or in transit

Building upon its 17-years of expertise in providing cybersecurity and microprocessors, WISeKey delivers cryptographic root keys and solutions to use and manage digital certificates and associated secure assets that protect otherwise vulnerable IoT devices in the field

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN) ("WISeKey"), a leading Swiss-based cybersecurity/IoT company,today announced its new citizen digital identity platform under the Microsoft CityNext, a global initiative empowering cities, businesses and citizens to re-imagine their futures and cultivate vibrant communities.

Through the Microsoft CityNext initiative, Microsoft and WISeKey will help leaders to do "new with less," by combining the power of technology with innovative ideas to securely connect governments, businesses and citizens with city services that increase efficiencies, reduce costs, foster a more sustainable environment and cultivate communities where people thrive.

WISeKey's identity management and innovative cybersecurity solution for IOT will provide smart cities with a scalable, easily manageable object identity management and security solution when connecting to Microsoft Azure and other Microsoft-based platforms. The Managed WISeKey Root of Trust (RoT) serves as a common trust anchor, which is recognized by operating systems (OS) and applications to ensure the authenticity, confidentiality and integrity of on-line transactions. With the Cryptographic RoT embedded on a device, provided by WISeKey as a hardware Secure Element or a software Certificate, the IoT product manufacturers can protect the devices and secure the interactions among and between objects and people.

"Government employees and City infrastructure from traffic lights and smart parking solutions, to power grids and smart utility meters, are vulnerable to cyberattacks," said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's CEO. "We view Microsoft's CityNext initiative as an innovative force that will help to transform government infrastructure and we are pleased to have already collaborated with Microsoft on government and city cybersecurity projects in various countries around the globe."

WISeKey and Microsoft have been working since they announce the partnership a year ago, to introduce our alliance to existing and potential customers, and we have secured projects in Rwanda, Mauritius, New York, Argentina and India. For more information visit: http://www.wisekey.com/investor/press-release/WISeKey-Joins-Forces-with-Microsoft-CityNext-to-Bring-Innovation-and-Security-to-IoT-across-the-Globe

Cities have long been the center of industrial, economic and entrepreneurial activity fueling the rest of the world's success. Today, as more of the world's population urbanizes, they face mounting pressures and challenges to maintain that standard and quality of life for citizens. It is expected that by 2030, six out of every ten people will live in a city. Leveraging a broad portfolio of familiar and security-enhanced consumer-to-business software, partner solutions, devices and services and Microsoft's history of successful education and social programs, Microsoft CityNext is a collective effort that helps cities anticipate and plan for these changes and challenges, enabling them to meet citizens' needs, thrive economically and embrace modernity.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

To receive WISeKey's latest news, subscribe to our Newsletter or visit the WISeKey Investors Corner.

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170717006118/en/

Contacts:

Press and investors:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company:

Carlos Moreira, +41 22 594 3000

Chairman CEO

info@wisekey.com

or

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati, +1 212-836-9611

lcati@equityny.com