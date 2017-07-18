Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, July 18, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announces the global debut of its new Small Crossover MPV at the 25th GAIKINDO Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The class-leading model will combine the outstanding comfort and versatility of an MPV with the performance, strength and toughness of a Mitsubishi Motors SUV.MMC's all-new Small Crossover MPV will come loaded with MMC technology and MMC SUV knowhow. The crossover MPV is to debut on the Indonesian market in fall of 2017. Its body will be wider and larger than MPVs in its class. With a fully optimized variable interior, the new model will bring class-topping(1) living space for seven occupants to ride in comfort. It also adapts quickly and cleverly to a wide array of cargo. It's distinctive advanced DYNAMIC SHIELD front, its large sculpted fenders front and rear, and its prominent ride height will be first sight proof of the serious SUV performance and toughness rightly expected from Mitsubishi Motors.The new model will be produced at MMC's new Indonesian factory in Bekasi Prefecture, West Java.The GIIAS will be held from August 10 through 20 at the Indonesian Convention Exhibition (ICE) in BSD City, Tangerang, Banten, Indonesia.(1) Indonesian small MPV class powered by an engine with a maximum displacement of 1.5L. As of July 2017; in-house research.MMC has set up an English website with information about the 25th GIIAS:http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation is the fifth largest automaker in Japan and the fifteenth largest in the world by global unit sales. It is part of the Mitsubishi keiretsu, formerly the biggest industrial group in Japan, and was formed in 1970 from the automotive division of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.Throughout its history it has courted alliances with foreign partners, a strategy pioneered by their first president Tomio Kubo to encourage expansion, and continued by his successors. A significant stake was sold to Chrysler Corporation in 1971 which it held for 22 years, while DaimlerChrysler was a controlling shareholder between 2000 and 2005. Long term joint manufacturing and technology licencing deals with the Hyundai Motor Company in South Korea and Proton in Malaysia were also forged, while in Europe the company co-owned the largest automobile manufacturing plant in the Netherlands with Volvo for ten years in the 1990s, before taking sole ownership in 2001.Source: Mitsubishi Motors