Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction

date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares

acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.10 FR0010259150 1950 114.58 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.10 FR0010259150 50 114.75 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.11 FR0010259150 1909 114.20 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.11 FR0010259150 41 113.90 TRQX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.11 FR0010259150 50 113.95 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.12 FR0010259150 372 115.24 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.13 FR0010259150 5304 115.39 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.13 FR0010259150 50 114.55 CHIX IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.14 FR0010259150 343 116.08 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

Contacts:

IPSEN

Aymeric Le Chatelier, +33 (0)1 58 33 53 55

Executive Vice President, Finance

aymeric.le.chatelier@ipsen.com

or

Eugenia Litz,+44 (0) 1753 627721

Vice-President Investor Relations

eugenia.litz@ipsen.com

or

Olivier Jochem,+33 (0)1 58 33 51 31

Company Secretary

olivier.jochem@ipsen.com

or

Fabien Puibarreau,+33 (0)1 58 33 58 86

Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law

fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com