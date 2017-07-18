Elektrenai, Lithuania, 2017-07-18 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba, AB, company code 302648707, registered office at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai (hereinafter referred to as the Company).



An Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of "Lietuvos energijos gamyba, AB" is to be convened on 10 August 2017 by the initiative and resolution of the Board of the Company.



The Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of the Company will take place at Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai, Republic of Lithuania.



The meeting will start at 9.00 a.m. on 10 August 2017.



Start of registration of shareholders - at 8.30 a.m.



End of registration of shareholders - at 8.55 a.m.



3 August 2017 is the day of identification of shareholders for the purposes of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company. Only those persons who are shareholders of the Company as of the end of the said identification date are entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.



The agenda and the proposed draft resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company:



1. Regarding election of the members of the Supervisory Board of "Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba", AB.



"1. To elect Members of the Supervisory Board of "Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba", AB for the term of 4 (four) years:



1.1. Mr Mindaugas Keizeris (personal ID No. and place of residence not subject to disclosure).



1.2. Mr Dominykas Tuckus (personal ID No. and place of residence not subject to disclosure)."



2. Regarding confirmation of the terms of the contracts on security of confidential information and activities of the member of the supervisory board.



"2.1. Confirm the terms of the contract on security of confidential information (enclosed), which will be signed with Members of the Supervisory Board;



2.2. Confirm the terms of the contract regarding the activities of Members of the Supervisory Board (enclosed);



2.3. To authorize Chief Executive Officer of the "Lietuvos Energijos Gamyba", AB (with the right to re-authorize) to sign the contracts on security of confidential information and regarding activities of newly appointed Members of the Supervisory Board."



All statutory information related to the convened Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and annexes to issues on the agenda of such meeting shall be announced on the website of the Company (http://www.gamyba.le.lt) and in the home page of NASDAQ Vilnius following the procedure established by the law.



A shareholder or his authorised representative shall have the right to vote in writing in advance (by filling the general ballot papers). If the shareholder entitled to vote or his duly authorised representative requires so in writing, the Company shall prepare the general ballot papers and send them by registered mail or deliver to the shareholder against signed acknowledgement of receipt at least 10 days prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The general ballot papers shall also be provided on the website of the Company (http://www.gamyba.le.lt), in section For Investors. The filled in and signed general ballot papers supported by the document certifying the voting right may be sent to the Company by registered mail or delivered to Elektrines st. 21, Elektrenai, or A. Žveju st. 14, Vilnius, no later before the General Meeting of Shareholders.



The Company shall reserve the right not to include the advance vote of a shareholder or his authorised representative, if the submitted general ballot papers do not conform to the provisions of Article 30(3) and (4) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania or they are received after the end of deadline or filled in such manner that it is impossible to establish the true will of the shareholder regarding the individual issue.



Persons shall have the right to vote under the authorisation in Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. An authorisation shall state in a written document that one person (the principal) grants to another person (the authorised representative) the right to represent the principal in establishing and maintaining relation with the third party. An authorisation to perform actions on behalf of a natural person that pertain to legal entities must be notarised, except in cases provided by the law and authorising the granting an authorisation in any other form. Authorised representatives must hold a personal identity document and an authorisation certified as provided by the law, which must be submitted by the closure of the registration of shareholders for Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The authorised representative shall enjoy the same rights in convened general meeting of shareholders as his represented shareholder would.



Shareholders entitled to attend Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders shall have the right to authorise a natural person or a legal entity using electronic means of communication to attend and vote on his behalf at an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Such authorisation does not need to be notarised. The Company shall acknowledge authorisation granted by electronic means of communication only if the shareholder signs it by electronic signature generated by safe generation software and certified by a qualified certificate applicable in the Republic of Lithuania, i.e. if the security of the conveyed information is ensured and the identity of the shareholder can be established. The shareholder must notify the Company in writing about granted authorisation by electronic means of communication by sending an authorisation by e-mail to info@le.lt by the closing (16.30 p.m.) of the working day of 9 August 2017.



Electronic means of communication shall not be used for the participation and voting at Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.



Valentas Neviera, Head of Communication Division, tel. +370 670 25997, e-mail. valentas.neviera@le.lt