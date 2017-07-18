Rezidor Hotel Group: Rezidor's Q2 2017 Financial Report & Webcast on 26th July 2017

The Rezidor Hotel Group will release its Financial Report Q2-2017 on Wednesday, 26th July 2017 at 7:30 CEST. On the same day, at 10:00 CEST, Federico González-Tejera, President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO, will also host an audio webcast.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

Sweden +46(0)8 5033 6538 Sweden National free phone 0200 883 440 United Kingdom +44(0)20 3427 1916 United Kingdom National free phone 0800 279 5004 Belgium +32(0)2 620 0138 Belgium National free phone 0800 58033 France +33(0)1 70 48 01 66 France National free phone 0805 631 580 Norway +472350 0486 Norway National free phone 800 56053 United States of America: +1646 254 3364 USA National free phone 1877 280 2296

Confirmation Code: 4257238

To follow the webcast, please visit:www.investor.rezidor.com (http://www.investor.rezidor.com)

For further information, contact:

Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management

renu.snehi@carlsonrezidor.com (mailto:renu.snehi@carlsonrezidor.com)

Lucie Cardona, Director, Media Relations and Reputation Management

lucie.cardona@carlsonrezidor.com (mailto:lucie.cardona@carlsonrezidor.com)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/142138/R/2121023/808167.pdf)



