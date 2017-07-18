sprite-preloader
18.07.2017 | 10:04
Rezidor Hotel Group: Rezidor's Q2 2017 Financial Report & Webcast on 26th July 2017

The Rezidor Hotel Group will release its Financial Report Q2-2017 on Wednesday, 26th July 2017 at 7:30 CEST. On the same day, at 10:00 CEST, Federico González-Tejera, President & CEO, and Knut Kleiven, Deputy President & CFO, will also host an audio webcast.

To access the telephone conference, please dial one of the following numbers:

Sweden +46(0)8 5033 6538
Sweden National free phone 0200 883 440
   
United Kingdom +44(0)20 3427 1916
United Kingdom National free phone 0800 279 5004
   
Belgium +32(0)2 620 0138
Belgium National free phone 0800 58033
   
France +33(0)1 70 48 01 66
France National free phone 0805 631 580
   
Norway +472350 0486
Norway National free phone 800 56053
   
United States of America: +1646 254 3364
USA National free phone 1877 280 2296

Confirmation Code: 4257238

To follow the webcast, please visit:www.investor.rezidor.com (http://www.investor.rezidor.com)

For further information, contact:
Renu Hanegreefs-Snehi, Vice President, Corporate Communications, PR & Reputation Management
renu.snehi@carlsonrezidor.com (mailto:renu.snehi@carlsonrezidor.com)

Lucie Cardona, Director, Media Relations and Reputation Management
lucie.cardona@carlsonrezidor.com (mailto:lucie.cardona@carlsonrezidor.com)

Press release (PDF) (http://hugin.info/142138/R/2121023/808167.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Rezidor Hotel Group via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)