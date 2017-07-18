18.07.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: Sanochemia (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) Sanochemia Pharmazeutika AG, Vienna (ISIN AT0000776307 ISIN DE000A1G7JQ9), announces the publication of a comparative study describing the clinical efficacy and safety of baclofen in comparison to tolperisone by Luo D et al. in "Saudi Pharmaceutical Journal". The clinical efficacy and safety of baclofen versus tolperisone in patients with spasticity, caused by a spinal cord injury, were compared. A total of 150 patients were enrolled in the study and divided into two groups, with 75 patients in each...

