Clear Leisure Plc - Response to Market Rumours

18 July 2017

Clear Leisure Plc

("Clear Leisure" or "the Company")

Response to Market Rumours

The directors have noted recent speculation concerning a possible takeover offer for the Company.

They are not aware of any approach in this respect and are not in any discussion with regard to any such offer.

In the opinion of the Directors such speculation is without merit.

The directors are also aware of attempts by certain shareholders to block, at the forthcoming AGM, the special resolution to allow the Company to issue a set number of shares during the year to support possible future funding requirements, should it be needed. Should these attempts meet with success, they would significantly impede the ability of the Company to finance its activities which are currently focused on returning value to its existing investments. These investments currently do not generate sufficient income to support the Company and, if the Company is unable to raise equity, it will be forced to seek further debt. This may not be in the interests of the shareholders as a whole.

-ends-

For further information please contact:

Clear Leisure plc +39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

ZAI Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser) +44 (0)20 7060 2220

Tim Cofman / John Treacy

Peterhouse Corporate Finance (Broker) +44 (0) 20 7469 0935

Lucy Williams / Heena Karani

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Clear Leisure Plc

Clear Leisure plc (AIM: CLP) is an AIM listed investment company with a portfolio of companies primarily encompassing the leisure and real estate sectors mainly in Italy. The focus of management is to pursue the monetisation of all of the Company's existing assets, through selected realisations, court-led recoveries of misappropriated assets and substantial debt-recovery processes. For further information, please visit, www.clearleisure.com