IKEA, the world's leading home furnishings retailer, today announced the appointment of Matt Hunsicker as manager of its future Grand Prairie store, opening Fall 2017 as the second DFW IKEA store. Until the future IKEA Grand Prairie opens as the state's fourth IKEA store, customers can shop at Collin County's IKEA Frisco or online at IKEA-USA.com. Also, in February, IKEA announced plans for a Fort Worth location to open in Summer 2019. Two other IKEA stores in Texas are located in Houston and Round Rock, with a San Antonio-area store slated to open Summer 2019 in Live Oak.

"We are very excited about opening our second store in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where there are many IKEA customers as well as others who may not know us yet, but are anxious for us to open closer to them," said IKEA U.S. president Lars Petersson. "Matt's experience at IKEA, managing all retail functions through the years combined with his Texas roots make him the ideal choice to lead the future IKEA Grand Prairie."

"IKEA recognizes the customer base that exists in North Texas, so I am pleased about providing DFW-area customers in the Central and Western parts of the Metroplex as well as future new customers with a store of their own," Hunsicker said. "At the same time, I am excited about growing the IKEA culture among coworkers as we expand our DFW presence."

Hunsicker, who relocated back to North Texas from the Detroit area, joined IKEA in 2001 following 14 years in the food and beverage industry. He started at IKEA Schaumburg, one of the two Chicago-area IKEA stores, as part of the Safety Security team but eventually shifted into operational and customer service functions, becoming customer service manager in Schaumburg. In 2005, Hunsicker was among the managers to help open and run IKEA Frisco, the first IKEA store in the Metroplex. At IKEA Frisco, he later transitioned into commercial functions where he managed many of the store's merchandising remodels. Ultimately, he was promoted in 2011 to Deputy Store Manager at IKEA Frisco. In 2013, Hunsicker became store manager of the Detroit-area IKEA Canton, Michigan, where he served until becoming store manager of the future IKEA Grand Prairie.

The 290,000-square-foot future IKEA Grand Prairie and its 1,100 parking spaces will be built on 30 acres along the eastern side of State Highway 161 and Mayfield Road, north of Interstate-20. The store reflects the unique architectural design for which IKEA is known worldwide and will include one of Texas' largest retail solar rooftops, consistent with the solar presence at 90% of IKEA U.S. locations. IKEA Grand Prairie will feature nearly 10,000 exclusively designed items, 50 inspirational room-settings, three model home interiors, a supervised children's play area, and a 450-seat restaurant serving Swedish specialties such as meatballs with lingonberries and salmon plates. Other family-friendly features include a 'Children's IKEA' area in the Showroom, baby care rooms, play areas throughout the store, and preferred parking. And in addition to 500 jobs expected during construction 300 coworkers will join the IKEA family when the store opens. IKEA Grand Prairie also will provide annual sales and property tax revenue for local governments and schools.

Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of good design and function at low prices so the majority of people can afford them. There are currently more than 390 IKEA stores in 48 countries, including 44 in the U.S. IKEA has been ranked among "Best Companies to Work For" and, as further investment in its coworkers, has raised its own minimum wage twice in two years. IKEA incorporates sustainability into day-to-day business and supports initiatives that benefit children and the environment. For more information see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

