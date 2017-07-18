Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: PNC Financial's Quarterly Revenue Grew 5%; EPS Jumped 15%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has just published a free post-earnings coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) ("PNC Financial"), which can be viewed by registering at http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PNC, following the Company's reporting of its second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings results on July 14, 2017. The regional bank operator outperformed revenue and earnings expectations. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at:

http://protraderdaily.com/register/

At Pro-TD, we make it our mission to bring you news that matter about the stock you follow. Today, our research desk covers a blog story on PNC. With the links below you can directly download the report of your stock of interest-free of charge at:

http://protraderdaily.com/optin/'symbol=PNC

Earnings Reviewed

For Q2 2017, PNC Financial reported that total revenue grew 5% to $4.06 billion compared to revenue of $3.88 billion in Q2 2016. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' expectations of $4.00 billion.

During Q2 2017, PNC Financial's net interest income rose 9% to $2.26 billion compared with Q2 2016 net interest income of $2.16 billion. The growth was attributed to higher loan yields and balances. Additionally, higher securities balances and yields also contributed to the y-o-y gain. The Company's net interest margin increased to 2.84% for Q2 2017 compared with 2.70% for Q2 2016.

PNC Financial's non-interest income for Q2 2017 grew 4% to $1.80 billion compared $1.73 billion in Q2 2016. During the reported quarter, the Company's Asset management revenue, which includes earnings from PNC's equity investment in BlackRock, grew 6% on a y-o-y basis to $398 million; while corporate service fees rose 8% to $434 million due to higher capital markets revenue and treasury management fees. PNC Financial's residential mortgage revenue fell 37% to $104 million, from lower loan sales revenue and lower net hedging gains on mortgage servicing rights.

For Q2 2017, PNC Financial's non-interest expense increased 5% to $2.48 billion reflecting overall higher levels of business activity and ongoing investments in technology and business infrastructure.

PNC Financial's net income attributable to diluted common shares rose to $1.10 billion in Q2 2017 compared to $989 million in Q2 2016. On a per share basis, the Company reported earnings of $2.10 per share compared to $1.82 per diluted share in the year earlier same quarter and ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $2.02 per share.

Balance Sheet Review

As of June 30, 2017, PNC Financial's total assets were $372.2 billion compared with $370.9 billion at March 31, 2017, and $361.3 billion at June 30, 2016. Assets grew 3% on a y-o-y basis driven by higher loans and investment securities and partially offset by lower deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank.

PNC Financial's total loans grew $5.2 billion, or 2%, as of June 30, 2017, compared with $218.0 billion as of March 31, 2017. Commercial lending balances increased $5.1 billion in PNC's corporate banking, real estate, and business credit businesses as well as the equipment finance business. The Company's average loans grew 2%, or $4.1 billion, over a q-o-q basis to $216.4 billion from higher commercial lending balances of $4.4 billion and partially offset by lower consumer lending balances of $0.3 billion.

PNC Financial's balances held with the Federal Reserve Bank decreased to $22.1 billion at June 30, 2017, compared with $27.5 billion at March 31, 2017, and $26.3 billion at June 30, 2016, in part attributable to loan growth. At June 30, 2017, PNC Financial's total deposits decreased $1.5 billion compared with March 31, 2017, to $259.2 billion, reflecting a seasonal decline in consumer deposit balances. Average deposits increased $1.5 billion in the reported quarter on a q-o-q basis driven by growth in consumer savings and demand deposits. PNC Financial's common shareholders' equity at June 30, 2017, increased $0.3 billion to $42.1 billion compared with March 31, 2017, due to growth in retained earnings substantially offset by share repurchases.

PNC Financial completed common stock repurchase programs for the four quarter period ended in Q2 2017 and returned a total of $3.4 billion of capital to shareholders through repurchases of 21.5 million common shares for $2.3 billion and dividends on common shares of $1.1 billion. The Company returned $1.0 billion of capital to shareholders in the reported quarter through repurchases of 5.7 million common shares for $0.7 billion and dividends on common shares of $.3 billion.

In June 2017, PNC Financial announced share repurchase programs of up to $2.7 billion for the four-quarter period beginning in Q3 2017. These programs include repurchases of up to $.3 billion related to stock issuances under employee benefit plans. On July 06, 2017, PNC Financial's Board of Directors raised the quarterly cash dividend by 36% to $0.75 per share on common stock, effective with the August 05, 2017, dividend payment.

Credit Quality Review

PNC Financial stated that overall credit quality for Q2 2017 remained stable with Q1 2017. Provision for credit losses for the reported quarter increased $10 million q-o-q to $98 million. The Company's non-performing assets at June 30, 2017, decreased $362 million compared with 2.15 billion on June 30, 2016, reflecting lower consumer and commercial nonperforming loans. Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.58% at June 30, 2017, compared with 0.70% at June 30, 2016.

PNC Financial's net charge-offs for Q2 2017 decreased $24 million on a q-o-q basis to $110 million, attributable to energy-related loans. The Company's net charge-offs for the reported quarter were 0.20% of average loans on an annualized basis versus 0.26% for the prior year's comparable quarter.

PNC Financial's allowance to total loans was 1.17% at June 30, 2017, 1.20% at March 31, 2017, and 1.28% at June 30, 2016. The Company's allowance to nonperforming loans was 131% at June 30, 2017, 128% at March 31, 2017, and 119% June 30, 2016.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Monday, July 17, 2017, PNC Financial Services' stock slightly climbed 0.15%, ending the trading session at $127.36. A total volume of 2.32 million shares has exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 2.12 million shares. The Company's stock price skyrocketed 7.56% in the last three months, 7.21% in the past six months, and 55.20% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock gained 8.89% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 16.73 and has a dividend yield of 2.36%. The stock currently has a market cap of $61.70 billion.

Pro-Trader Daily :

Pro-Trader Daily (Pro-TD) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. PRO-TD has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles, and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

PRO-TD has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email contact@protraderdaily.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charter holder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by PRO-TD. PRO-TD is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, PRO-TD, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither PRO-TD nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://protraderdaily.com/disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: contact@protraderdaily.com

Phone number: (917) 341.4653

Office Address: Mainzer Landstrasse 50 Frankfurt am Main, Germany 60325

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Pro-Trader Daily