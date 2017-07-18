NETCONG, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- Breaking Games, an award-winning game publisher and manufacturer, announced they will be featuring the much-anticipated Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television's The Tick figure as part of Breaking Games' Pixel Party toys at this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Booth #1234. The Tick Pixel Party figure will be available for $19.99 during San Diego Comic-Con (July 20-23). Fans can pre-order after San Diego Comic-Con on BreakingGames.com. The Tick Pixel Party toy will be nationally available in late Q3 on Amazon, and in GameStop and Think Geek locations across the U.S.

"Breaking Games is known for its unique, tongue-in-cheek, award-winning board and card games, so to say that we were blown away with the opportunity to license The Tick is a huge understatement," said Shari Spiro, Breaking Games' CEO. "Through the fantastic creative and development work of Blaise Sewell and Razlo, we're looking forward to the massive fan revelry that is San Diego Comic-Con and to debut Pixel Party's The Tick there."

To celebrate the first superhero series debut on Amazon Prime Video on August 25, Breaking Games has created and produced The Tick figure. The Tick is Pixel Party's first license, with more original and licensed toys coming soon, and was designed by Blaise Sewell and Razlo. The Tick joins Breaking Games' Pixel Party line, where pixels become plastic and 2D characters turn into 3D entertainment. Pixel Party figures are collectible pixel art-inspired toys that come in arcade cabinet-styled boxes.

"When I saw the list of possible licenses to work with on our first adapted toy, The Tick was my top choice. Not only have I been a fan since my teens, but the irreverent style of The Tick perfectly matches Pixel Party's sensibilities," said Razlo, Game and Toy Designer for Breaking Games.

The Tick is based on the hit comic from Ben Edlund, and features a world where superheroes have been real for decades, and an accountant with mental health issues with zero powers comes to realize his city is owned by a global super villain long-thought dead. As he struggles to uncover this conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero -- The Tick. The Tick returns to the screen with a brand-new series set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on August 25.

