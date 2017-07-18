Jean-Philippe Gillet named Vice President and General Manager of Broadband; Mark Rasmussen named Vice President and General Manager of Mobility; and Robert Cerbone joins as Vice President and General Manager of Media, focusing resources on delivering innovations for high growth customer applications

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, announced three new leadership appointments expected to drive product development, innovation and growth for the organization and its customers. Under the new structure, Jean-Philippe Gillet will lead the Broadband business, Mark Rasmussen will head the Mobility business and Robert Cerbone joins the company as the head of the Media Services business.

"This change to our leadership structure is a reflection of the dynamic evolution currently taking place in the telecommunications landscape," said Kurt Riegelman, Intelsat's Senior Vice President, Sales Marketing. "Our customers require transformative technology to solve their challenges and ubiquitous, reliable connectivity that is accessible anytime and anywhere. Our new organizational structure, aligned more closely to the major customer sets served by our business, meets those needs while bringing new agility to our market presence, greater innovations and value to our customers, and accelerated growth for our business initiatives."

Intelsat's Mobility business provides satellite services across the maritime, oil and gas, and aeronautics sectors. In his new role, Mark Rasmussen will lead a team responsible for strategy and new product and service development for the global mobility sector, including expansion of the new IntelsatOne Flex Maritime and Aeronautic managed services. Mr. Rasmussen's team will also develop innovative solutions to support emerging technology markets such as the connected car and Internet of Things. Mr. Rasmussen has more than 18 years of experience in enterprise network solutions, including mobility, serving in a variety of sales and marketing leadership positions. His most recent role was Vice President, Americas, where he led all sales activity related to Intelsat's Media and Network Services organizations throughout the Americas.

Intelsat's Broadband business serves customers in the wireless and enterprise sectors. In his new role, Jean-Philippe Gillet will lead a team responsible for strategy and new product and service deployment, including those built upon Intelsat's award winning Intelsat EpicNG high throughput satellite platform. Mr. Gillet's team will also focus on incorporating new ecosystem developments into new applications for customers delivering broadband to connect the unconnected, as well as creating a new range of services for multinational corporations requiring globalized networks. Mr. Gillet has more than 20 years of experience working in the satellite industry, 14 years of which were spent at Intelsat in a variety of sales leadership positions. He most recently served as Intelsat's Vice President, EMEA, where he was responsible for leading the company's sales effort in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Intelsat's Media Services business serves customers in the content distribution and direct-to-home video sector. In his new role, Robert Cerbone will be responsible for the development of Intelsat's linear and non-linear media strategy, new product and service development, and leading Intelsat's media initiatives worldwide. Mr. Cerbone's team will develop innovative solutions for the complex challenges facing media customers today, including streamlining distribution across various global platforms to drive new opportunities, as well as new services enhancing cost efficiency, distribution quality and reliability. Mr. Cerbone joins Intelsat from Time Warner Cable (TWC), where he held a number of senior leadership positions. He most recently served as TWC's Vice President and General Manager for Wireless Products, where he led a team that was responsible for the strategy, planning, development, deployment and lifecycle management for TWC's wireless products and services as well as overseeing the company's relationship with Verizon Wireless.

