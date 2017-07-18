Pro-Trader Daily: Canadian Financials Stocks Under Review, Toronto Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Home Capital Group, and Bank of Nova Scotia

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily has lined up these stocks for our daily research reports coverage. Before the markets open, Pro-TD makes a brief technical snapshot of select stocks with the Banking industry and that trades on the Toronto Exchanges. This Morning, our team has regrouped these stocks for study: The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Home Capital Group, and The Bank of Nova Scotia. Register for these free reports at:

On Monday, July 17, 2017, at the end of trading session, the Toronto Exchange Composite index ended the day at 15,165.36, 0.06% lower, with a total volume of 229,997,814 shares.

Additionally, the Financials index was slightly down by 0.33%, ending the session at 285.47.

Pro-Trader Daily's complimentary research reports on the following stocks are now available: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD), Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY), Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX: HCG), and The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX: BNS).

The Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto, Canada headquartered The Toronto-Dominion Bank's stock edged 0.48% lower, to finish Monday's session at $64.86 with a total volume of 2.60 million shares traded. Over the last one month and the previous three months, Toronto-Dominion Bank's shares have advanced 3.23% and 3.82%, respectively. Furthermore, the stock has gained 17.46% in the past one year. The Company's shares are trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The Toronto-Dominion Bank's 200-day moving average of $66.17 is above its 50-day moving average of $65.07. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada, the US, and internationally, are trading at a PE ratio of 12.82. See our research report on TD.TO at:

Royal Bank of Canada

On Monday, shares in Toronto, Canada headquartered Royal Bank of Canada recorded a trading volume of 1.71 million shares. The stock ended the day 0.09% lower at $95.16. Royal Bank of Canada's stock has gained 0.91% in the last one month and 18.74% in the previous one year. The Company's shares are trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock's 200-day moving average of $95.01 is above its 50-day moving average of $94.19. Shares of the Company, which together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide, are trading at a PE ratio of 12.95. The complimentary research report on RY.TO at:

Home Capital Group Inc.

On Monday, shares in Toronto, Canada-based Home Capital Group Inc. ended the session 4.65% lower at $14.34 with a total volume of 882,059 shares traded. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average. Furthermore, the stock's 200-day moving average of $20.82 is greater than its 50-day moving average of $13.71. Shares of Home Capital, which through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposits, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada, are trading at PE ratio of 3.89. Register for free and access the latest research report on HCG.TO at:

The Bank of Nova Scotia

Toronto, Canada headquartered The Bank of Nova Scotia's stock closed the day 0.23% higher at $78.24. The stock recorded a trading volume of 1.33 million shares. Bank of Nova Scotia's shares has gained 2.13% in the last three months and 19.27% in the past one year. The Company's shares are trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Moreover, the stock's 50-day moving average of $78.03 is greater than its 200-day moving average of $77.80. Shares of the Company, which provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific, are trading at a PE ratio of 12.44. Get free access to your research report on BNS.TO at:

