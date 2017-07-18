Global Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Novartis, Astellas Pharma, Pfizer & Sanofi

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global organ transplant immunosuppressant market to grow at a CAGR of 3.81% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Organ Transplant Immunosuppressant Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing trend of medical tourism. Medical tourism is the act of traveling abroad to receive medical, dental, and cosmetic care. Medical tourism for getting an organ transplant is also called as transplant tourism, and the significantly lower cost for availing the best practice care is generally the primary motivation. In addition, the insufficient organ supply is another reason for the emergence of medical/transplant tourism. However, to bridge the gap between demand and supply, the introduction of the artificial organ has served the purpose. However, the high cost associated with artificial organ transplant, especially in the US has further compelled the individuals to visit the less developed countries to get an organ transplant at competitive prices.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increased incidence of organ failure. Globally, there is a high demand for tissues and organs such as bone marrow, heart, liver, kidney, and lungs. The increased alcohol consumption, unhealthy lifestyles and food habits, and drug intake are the leading causes of organ failure. In addition, the rise in aging population results in increased demand for organs for transplantation.





Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Insufficient organ supply. The global organ transplant immunosuppressant market is witnessing a high demand for donor organ due to increasing incidences of organ failure. Despite advances in the medicine and technology, and increased awareness of organ donation and transplantation, the increasing gap between supply and demand continues to pose a major challenge for the market growth.

Key vendors



Novartis,

Astellas Pharma,

Pfizer,

Sanofi,



Other prominent vendors



AbbVie

Bristol- Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Introduction to organ transplantation



PART 06: Market landscape



PART 07: Key clinical trials



PART 08: Market segmentation by drug class



PART 09: Market segmentation by therapeutic application



PART 10: Geographical segmentation



PART 11: Decision framework



PART 12: Drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pbhrn5/global_organ

