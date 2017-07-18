Global Amines Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Akzo Nobel, BASF, Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman International & Dow Chemical Company

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Amines Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global amines market to grow at a CAGR of 5.09% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Amines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing application of amines as surfactants. Amines are used in durable liquid laundry detergents, offering a reserve alkalinity to the laundry, required for efficient cleaning. They neutralize fatty acids in oily components, changing them to amine soaps and are hence, ideal soil anti-deposition agents.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of pesticides. Pesticides hold the largest share of the global amines market. A majority of pesticides contain primary and secondary amine groups, and they form nitroso derivatives. Secondary amines are used in the formulation of fungicides, herbicides, and insecticides. Globally, there are 388 types of weeds and 577 types of insects that have grown pesticide-resistant. Thus, the global amines market is witnessing an increasing demand from pesticides application owing to the increasing concern over weed, pest, and soil problems.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating raw material prices. The price of the raw materials along with their availability is a challenging factor for manufacturers to determine the cost structure for various amines such as ethanolamines, alkylamines, fatty amines, specialty amines, and ethyleneamines. Ethylene oxide, acetone, ammonia, ethanol, refined petroleum products, industrial gases, and butyl alcohol are the raw materials for amines. A majority of these are petroleum-based products and derivatives and thus, susceptible to the fluctuations in prices of crude oil.

Key vendors



Akzo Nobel

BASF

Eastman Chemical Company

Huntsman International

Dow Chemical Company



Other prominent vendors



Alkyl Amines Chemicals

BALAJI AMINES

Celanese

China Petrochemical Corporation

Daicel Chemical Industries Ltd

Delamine

Global amines



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by type



PART 07: Market segmentation by application



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f49469/global_amines

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716