At the meeting of Carrefour Group's Board of Directors of today, Georges Plassat confirmed his intention to retire.

The Board of Directors co-opted Alexandre Bompard to replace Georges Plassat as a member of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors appointed Alexandre Bompard as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe Carrefour, effective immediately.

The Board of Directors once again thanked Georges Plassat for the work accomplished over the past five years and for leading with efficiency the Group's turnaround. The Board of Directors wishes success to Alexandre Bompard in his new role.

