UBM PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, July 18
UBM plc
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility
UBM plc ("UBM" or the "Company") was notified on 18 July 2017 of the following transactions in its Ordinary Shares of 11.25p each ("shares") by its Directors. The shares were purchased under Sharebuild, UBM's Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan") as shown below.
The transactions took place on 17 July 2017 and are notified in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|Name of Director
|No. of shares
|Share Price
|Tim Cobbold
|22
|£6.84
|Marina Wyatt
|22
|£6.84
The Plan has been approved by the Inland Revenue as a share incentive plan under Schedule 8 to the Finance Act 2000.
Enquiries to:
Nigel Youds, Interim Deputy Company Secretary
UBM plc
Tel: +44 (0) 20 921 5000
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Tim Cobbold
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|UBM plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800KLMH5SP3247C87
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary 11.25p shares
ISIN: JE00BD9WR069
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|17 July 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Marina Wyatt
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|UBM plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800KLMH5SP3247C87
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary 11.25p shares
ISIN: JE00BD9WR069
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
Aggregated information
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|17 July 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
