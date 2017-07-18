sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,572 Euro		-0,005
-0,14 %
WKN: 899502 ISIN: GB0000031285 Ticker-Symbol: 324 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,54
3,607
15:54
3,545
3,558
15:55
18.07.2017 | 15:28
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Harris Associates LP - Form 8.3 - Aberdeen Asset Management Plc

PR Newswire
London, July 18

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.KEY INFORMATION
(a)Full name of discloser:Harris Associates L.P.
(b)Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.
(c)Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC
(d)If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:
(e)Date position held/dealing undertaken:
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		17 July 2017
(f)In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"		NO
2.POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
Class of relevant security:Common Stock (GB0000031285)
InterestsShort Positions
Number%Number%
(1)Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:23,676,5001.80 %
(2)Cash-settled derivatives:
(3)Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
Total23,676,5001.80 %
(b)Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other executive options)
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
(a)Purchases and sales
Class of relevant securityPurchase/saleNumber of securitiesPrice per unit
Common Stock (GB0000031285)Sale6003.1452 GBP
Common Stock (GB0000031285)Sale2,6003.1456 GBP
Common Stock (GB0000031285)Sale4,7003.1383 GBP
Common Stock (GB0000031285)Sale200,0003.1405 GBP
Common Stock (GB0000031285)Sale246,8003.1455 GBP
Common Stock (GB0000031285)Sale395,3003.1385 GBP
(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. CFDNature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short positionNumber of reference securitiesPrice per unit
(c)Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
(ii)Exercise
Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionExercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
(d)Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
Class of relevant securityNature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversionDetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)

4.OTHER INFORMATION
(a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
(c)Attachments
Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO
Date of disclosure18 July 2017
Contact nameKim Colwell
Telephone number312-208-8153

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


© 2017 PR Newswire