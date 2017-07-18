The solar PV giant announced the commercial operation of four solar PV power plants in Japan in the first half of 2017

Canadian Solar, a vertically integrated Tier-1 Chinese solar firm, has announced that since the beginning of the year it has successfully connected to the grid 52.5 MWp of solar PV plants across Japan, including the 47.7 MWp Mashiki plant, the 2.4 MWp Yamagata Asahimachi plant, the 1.3 MWp Shizuoka Tashiro plant and the 1.1 MWp Saitama Shiroishi plant.

As its biggest project in the country to date, the Mashiki plant achieved commercial operation in June 2017. Under a 20-year feed-in-tariff contract signed with Kyushu Electric Power Co., Inc. at the rate of JPY36.0 ($0.32) per ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...