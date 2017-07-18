Global Silane Market Expected to Reach an Estimated $1.8 Billion by 2022 - Key Players are Dow Corning, Evonik Industries, Momentive Performance Materials, Shin-Etsu Chemical & Wacker Chemie

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global silane market is expected to reach an estimated $1.8 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2017 to 2022. The future of the global silane market is attractive with opportunities in end use application segments, including paints and coatings, rubber and plastics, adhesives and sealants, fiber treatment, and others. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for green tires, composite materials, and growing demand for water based coating formulations.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the silane industry, include increasing demand for silane for smart surface treatment and low VOC emitting process.

Within the global silane market, the paint and coatings segment is expected to remain the largest market in terms of value and volume consumption. The major driver for this segment are increasing automotive production, growing investments in building and infrastructure, and rising demand for water based coating formulations.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume; APAC is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries. Increasing automotive production, rising construction and infrastructure activities, expanding electronic market, and demand for rubber and plastic products especially in China and India are the major growth drivers.



Companies Mentioned



Dow Corning Corporation

Evonik Industries

Momentive Performance Materials Holdings LLC

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG



