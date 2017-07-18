Company Announcement No. 17.05



Struer, 2017-07-18 17:35 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bang & Olufsen a/s has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transaction related to shares in Bang & Olufsen a/s made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Bang & Olufsen a/s and/or persons closely related with them.



Please see attached announcement for further information.



For further information please contact:



Head of IR, Claus Højmark Jensen, tel: +45 9684 1251



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=638714