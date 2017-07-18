Regulatory News:

Axway (Paris:AXW)(Euronext: AXW.PA) will publish its first half accounts July 26, 2017 after the market close. A conference for the analysts will be held Thursday July 27, 2017 at 2:30 PM (new meeting time) at the Cloud Business Center (10 bis rue du 4 Septembre 75002 Paris France) and with a simultaneous webcast.

Note: Axway is currently in the process of finalizing the 2017 first half accounts and the auditors limited review procedures to be performed are not complete. All figures and information provided below are provisional and still could change.

After completing a preliminary consolidation of its first half 2017 accounts, Axway is announcing today preliminary revenue information and an anticipated range for its Profit from Operating Activities. Although the company continues to see positive progress in its Cloud business activities during the first half of 2017, during the second quarter of 2017 Axway experienced a drop in license revenue similar to that reported in the first quarter. These results are, from Axway group perspective, due to:

delays in the finalization of license signatures, in addition to a lower forecast by comparison with the second quarter of 2016,

the continued strategic priority to transition Axway's Business model to integrate Cloud activity generated by the recent acquisitions has mobilized Axway resources during the last 6 months.

We expect that first half revenues will finalize as presented below:

1st Half Year (m€) 2017 2016

Reported 2016 Restated 1 Total Growth Organic

Growth 1 Licenses 25.0 37.5 37.9 -33.3% -34.0% Cloud 17.2 15.0 14.8% Maintenance 73.5 70.2 70.8 4.6% 3.7% Services 27.1 37.0 28.2 -26.7% -3.9% Axway 142.8 144.7 151.9 -1.3% -6.0%

(1) at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation

Due to the License and total revenue drop for the first half of 2017, Axway expects to have a lower Profit from Operating Activities rate which it forecasts will be between 3% and 5% of its total revenue for the first half of 2017.

The company is reviewing its full year perspective; however, the cumulative deficit of license revenue since the beginning of the year may be difficult to compensate. As a reminder, the signing of new Cloud contracts generates a lower impact in the current financial period as compared to license sales.

These facts, coupled with the recent acquisition, will put pressure on Axway's ability to achieve full year Profit from Operating Activities rate (as a percentage of revenue) at the level of 2016.

An overview of first half earnings and outlook for the year will be provided at the July 26, 2017 financial results.

