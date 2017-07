TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/18/17 -- DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX: DRG.UN)(FRANKFURT: DRG) will be releasing its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017, on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

Senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Conference call: Date: Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. (ET) Dial: For Canada and USA please dial: 1-888-465-5079 For International please dial: 416-216-4169 Passcode: 6194 616#

A taped replay of the call will be available for ninety (90) days. For access details, please go to Dream Global REIT's website at www.dreamglobalreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section.

Webcast:

To access the conference call via webcast, please go to Dream Global REIT's website at www.dreamglobalreit.ca and click on Calendar of Events in the News and Events section. The webcast will be archived for 90 days.

Dream Global REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 13.6 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed use properties across Germany, Austria and Belgium. For more information, please visit www.dreamglobalreit.ca.

Contacts:

Dream Global REIT

P. Jane Gavan

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 365-6572

jgavan@dream.ca



Dream Global REIT

Tamara Lawson

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 365-6560

tlawson@dream.ca



Dream Global REIT

Alexander Sannikov

Senior Vice President, Commercial Properties

(416) 365-4106

asannikov@dream.ca