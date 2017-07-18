Carnival PLC - Carnival change of directors

Carnival Corporation & plc Change Of Senior Independent Director And Presiding Director

MIAMI, July 18, 2017 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announced yesterday a change in keeping with good corporate governance that encourages the periodic rotation of board leadership positions among directors.

Stuart Subotnick has stepped down from his role as Senior Independent Director and Presiding Director and Randall J. Weisenburger was elected by the company's Non-Executive Directors, acting in executive session, to take over as the Senior Independent Director under the UK Corporate Governance Code with immediate effect. Weisenburger will also act as the Presiding Director to preside at meetings of the Non-Executive Directors and at Board meetings in the absence of the Chairman, and to serve as the principal liaison for Non-Executive Directors.

The appointment of a new Senior Independent Director and Presiding Director brings fresh perspectives and ideas to these leadership roles and underscores the company's constant attention to succession planning and implementation.

A director since 2009, Weisenburger is chair of the Compensation Committees and a member of the Audit Committees and Nominating & Governance Committees.

Subotnick will continue as a member of the Boards of Directors, Chair of the Nominating & Governance Committees and as a member of the Audit Committees and Executive Committees.

"Stuart Subotnick's breadth of business experience has been a real asset to Carnival," said Micky Arison, Carnival Corporation & plc Chairman. "We have benefited greatly from his insights, counsel and leadership. We are pleased he will continue to serve the Board."

"Randy Weisenburger is an excellent choice to serve as our presiding director," continued Arison. "Our company has benefited from his broad experience, leadership and wise counsel. Randy will serve the board and the company well in this new role."

This announcement is made pursuant to UK Listing Rule 9.6.11.

