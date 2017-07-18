DUBLIN, Calif., 2017-07-18 22:01 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD), a global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experiencesolutions, announced today that SAP CEO Bill McDermott will deliver the keynote address at C3 2017. As the chief executive of the world's preeminent business software company, Bill McDermott is a testament to winning and the relentless pursuit of true achievement. With the spirit of a go-getter and the swagger of a champion, Bill will share with the audience his gutsy approach to attaining success and giving greater purpose to work.



"Bill McDermott is precisely the right kind of speaker to inspire and inform our guests at C3," said CallidusCloud CEO Leslie Stretch. "From his humble start to his current success, Bill has shown that hard work, thoughtfulness, attention to details, and leadership make all the difference. Combining those traits with powerful technology places you in a position to emerge as a winner, no matter the industry you're in."



McDermott detailed his story in the 2014 book Winners Dream, which traces his rise from teenage delicatessen owner to SAP's CEO. McDermott's first post-college job was as a salesman for Xerox; over 17 years, he rose through the ranks to become the company's youngest-ever corporate officer. He then served as executive vice president of worldwide sales and operations at Siebel Systems and as president of Gartner, Inc., where he led the company's core operations.



McDermott joined SAP in 2002 and in 2010 was named co-CEO. In May 2014, he became SAP's sole, and first non-European, CEO. As the world's leading provider of business software, SAP applications and services enable more than 350,000 business and public-sector customers to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and grow sustainably.



McDermott is the latest addition to the roster of speakers planned for C3 2017, scheduled for September 18-20, 2017, at the Wynn in Las Vegas. The event will feature more than 80 sessions from a lineup of internationally known thought leaders, business-technology experts, and some of the world's largest and most successful businesses.



This year's C3 is expected to draw 2000 sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience leaders from around the world. To learn more about C3 2017, visit the webpage at www.calliduscloudconnections.com.



About CallidusCloud Callidus Software Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD), doing business as CallidusCloud®, is the global leader in cloud-based sales, marketing, learning, and customer experience solutions. CallidusCloud enables organizations to accelerate and maximize their lead to money processes with a complete suite of solutions that identify the right leads, ensure proper territory and quota distribution, enable sales forces, automate configure price quote, speed up contract negotiations, and streamline sales compensation-driving bigger deals, faster. Over 5,400 leading organizations, across all industries, rely on the CallidusCloud Lead to Money suite to close more deals and make more money faster.



