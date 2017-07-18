Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2017) - Latin American Minerals Inc. (TSXV: LAT) (the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,000,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.15 per common share for a period of 5 years to officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

About the Company

Latin American Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration and gold mining company which holds its core gold projects in Paraguay. The Company is currently expanding its Independencia Mine gold processing plant to encompass vat-leach gold recovery from mineralization extracted in open pit bulk mining activities at its fully permitted mining concession.

Management has identified exploration targets at Independencia Mine, and six new gold zones on the Company's adjacent exploration claims, for drill testing. This property package comprises the Company's 15,020 hectare Paso Yobai gold project.

For more information, please contact:

Mathew Wilson, President and CEO

Tel: (1-604) 418-3856

E-mail: information@latinamericanminerals.com

Website: www.latinamericanminerals.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please visit our website at www.latinamericanminerals.com or email us at information@latinamericanminerals.com.

