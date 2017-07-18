Vegetable Seed Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2022 - Rapid Growth Due to Mergers & Acquisitions

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global vegetable seed market is nearly 11% of the global seed market. The estimated value during 2016 was USD 7.81 billion and the market is projected to witness a double digit growth rate during the 2017-2022 period.

With the advancements in technology, the industry is shifting towards the use of new molecular marker techniques to develop advanced hybrids and varieties. Adoption of GMO technology is also increasing rapidly. Even though many companies are operating globally, they are also catering to the domestic market requirements by introducing new vegetable varieties. Rapid growth is expected to occur in the vegetable seed market due to mergers & acquisitions and collaborative projects between companies.

Seed is one of the most basic and important inputs for vegetable cultivation. It is estimated that the quality of seed accounts for 25-30% of productivity. The growing demand and increased production of vegetables are driving the market growth. The global vegetable production has doubled over the past 25 years and its value has exceeded the grain trade value. Currently, China is the largest grain producer, followed by India. High seed replacement rates for vegetables like cabbage and tomato, as compared to oilseed and grains, are among the important factors stimulating the market growth. However, the perishable nature of seeds, high R&D costs and the presence of spurious seeds in the market are restraining the market growth.



Companies Mentioned



Advanta

East-West Seed International

Gansu Dunhuang Seed Co Ltd

Land O' Lakes

Limagrain

Monsanto

Nunhems (Bayer Crop Science)

Rijk Zwaan

Sakata

Syngenta

Takii



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Findings of the Study



3. Market Overview



4. Market Segmentation by Region



5. Market Segmentation by Vegetable Type



6. Competitive Landacape



7. Company Profiles



8. Abbreviations



9. Disclaimer

