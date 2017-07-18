Washington DC--(Newsfile Corp. - July 18, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Christopher R. Hetner will continue to serve as Senior Advisor to Chairman Jay Clayton for Cybersecurity Policy, having previously served in this role under Chair Mary Jo White and Acting Chairman Michael Piwowar. Mr. Hetner will continue to coordinate efforts across the agency to address cybersecurity policy, engage with external stakeholders, and help enhance the SEC's mechanisms for assessing cyber-related market risk.

"Technology has become commonplace in our lives, including in our financial transactions, and cybersecurity should be a major concern for all Americans," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "It is critical that we regularly assess the cybersecurity landscape and adapt accordingly as we strive to fulfill our mission. Chris' experience will help our agency evaluate risk, coordinate with others, and communicate with companies and investors."

Mr. Hetner has more than 20 years of experience in information security and technology. He joined the SEC in January 2015 as the Cybersecurity Leader for the Technology Control Program in the SEC's Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations, where he coordinated cybersecurity efforts and advised on enforcement matters.

Prior to joining the SEC, Mr. Hetner led Ernst and Young's Wealth and Asset Management Sector Cybersecurity practice and was the Chief Information Security Officer at GE Capital. Mr. Hetner also implemented information security and regulatory compliance programs for Citigroup's Institutional Client Group global business and technology units.

Mr. Hetner holds industry-leading certifications including the CISSP (Certified Information Systems Security Professional), NSA INFOSEC (National Security Agency Information Security) Assessment Certification, and CISM (Certified Information Security Manager). He earned an M.S. in Information Assurance from Norwich University and a B.S in Security Management from The City University of New York's John Jay College of Criminal Justice.