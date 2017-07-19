Global Secondary Packaging Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2021 - Key Vendors are Amcor, International Paper Company, Reynolds Holding Group, Stora Enso & WestRock

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Secondary Packaging Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global secondary packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Secondary Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing number of automation for secondary packaging. Companies have predefined 3-4 fixed standard secondary packaging dimensions in which they can fit their primary products of different shapes and sizes. Many times, it so happens that because of the predefined shapes and sizes of the secondary packaging, there is space left for more products.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in sales of packaged food product. The primary packaging of food items is flexible, and food items are fragile by nature. Therefore, they require additional secure packaging to stay undamaged during their transit. This additional protection is obtained from the secondary packaging. The use of regular slotted carton (RSC) is extensive in the food industry. It is noted that many other industries are trying to reduce the use of corrugated boxes or RSC. However, the need for RSC and corrugated boxes is increasing the food industry.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is augmented price of papers. Secondary packaging materials largely consist of cardboard boxes, cartoon boxes, or corrugated boxes, which are generally made from papers. The prices of papers are set to rise in the range of one-fifth to one-tenth of their original price, approximately, in 2017. This rise in the price of the paper may have a ripple effect in the packaging industry. This is because most of the secondary packaging materials are made of paper. It is expected that the prices of corrugated boxes are set to increase in the range of 2%-5% annualized rate through 2017.
Key vendors
- Amcor
- International Paper Company
- Reynolds Holding Group
- Stora Enso
- WestRock
Other prominent vendors
- Ball Corporation
- Berry Plastics
- Crown Holdings
- Deufol
- Molins
- Mondi
- Owens-Illinois
- RPC
- Sealed Air
- Smurfit Kappa Group
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Introduction
PART 04: Market landscape
PART 05: Market segmentation by end-users
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
PART 07: Key leading countries
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
