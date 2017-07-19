North America Microbial Food Culture Market (2017-2022): Key Players are Chr. Hansen, Dohler Group, DSM, Danisco & Csk Food Enrichment

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The increased alcoholic beverage consumption, especially in the production of beer, is the primary driving factor for the North American microbial food culture market. In the alcoholic beverage category, the craft beer demand has been recently on the rise in the United States, thereby, positively affecting the MFC market growth.

MFC has a wide application market, from dairy to bakery, which has increased its consumption demand. Lactic acid bacteria and yeasts have used since long in the dairy and bakery applications, capturing a huge market. Moreover, the probiotic market, which has grown at a fast rate in recent years, has triggered the market growth. Consumers are looking for live food cultures that have positive health benefits.

Despite the growing market, there is a need for innovative, different strains of cultures with high potential value in food processing. Biotechnological innovations are playing a great role in the advancement of microbial cultures. However, the stringent regulatory framework that places emphasis on its documented use is always a restraint for the market. MFC requires strict growth environment, which is sometimes hard to maintain in the processing plants and this hinders the market growth.

By geography, the North American market has been segmented into the United States, Canada, Mexico and other countries. North America is the second largest market covering a huge demand for beer and kefir products. The United States holds a major share in the MFC market, followed by Canada and Mexico.

Companies Mentioned



Chr. Hansen A/S

Csk Food Enrichment B.V.

DSM

Danisco A/S

Dohler Group

Ganedan Biotech Inc.

Guardian Food Technologies

Lallemand Inc

Lesaffre Group

Micropharma Ltd.

Yakult Honsha Co.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Approach & Methodology



3. Key Findings of the Study



4. Market Overview



5. Market Segmentation



6. Competitive Landscape



7. Compay Profiles



