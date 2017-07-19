Global Heat Exchangers Market to Reach $20.6 Billion by 2022 - Mature Markets of Europe & North America Projected to Inhibit Growth

DUBLIN, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The heat exchanger market is projected to reach USD 20.65 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2017 to 2022. The market is driven by increase in stringent environment regulations, rise in HVACR deployments, and technological advancements. However, the mature markets of Europe and North America are projected to inhibit the growth to some extent.

The global heat exchangers market has been witnessing many developments over the past few years. Heat exchangers are preferred and widely accepted equipment due to its eco-friendly and energy-efficient properties. The focus of various regulatory bodies to reduce the amount of greenhouse gases for meeting the future sustainability is further driving the market for heat exchangers, globally.

The heat exchangers are used in various applications, such as chemical, petrochemical and oil & gas, HVACR, food & beverage, power generation, and paper & pulp. In 2016, the chemical segment is estimated to account for the largest market share among all the applications, in terms of value, followed by petrochemical and oil & gas, and HVACR. The HVACR application segment is estimated to grow at the highest during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa are considered as the main regions in the heat exchangers market in the report. Currently, North America is the largest market for heat exchangers, with the maximum share of the global market. The region has huge installed plant capacities of heat exchangers and is an export-based heat exchangers market. The heat exchangers market is emerging in various countries such as China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil due to increasing industrial activity. Also, a large number of emerging manufacturers from Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe are expected to reduce import dependence of various regions which is further expected to drive the heat exchangers market in future.

Companies Mentioned



Alfa Laval Ab

Api Heat Transfer Inc.

Barriquand Technologies

Danfoss A/S

Funke Warmeaustauscher Apparatebau Gmbh

Gea Group Aktiengesellschaft

Guntner Gmbh & Co. Kg

Hamon & Cie International

Harsco Industrial Air-X-Changers

Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd.

Hisaka Works , Ltd.

, Ltd. Hrs Heat Exchangers Ltd.

Kelvion Holdings Gmbh

Koch Heat Transfer Company

Mersen

Modine Manufacturing Company

Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd.

Sierra S.P.A.

Smart Heat Incorporated

Spx Corporation

Swep International Ab

Thermax Global

Tranter Inc.

Vahterus

Xylem Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Heat Exchangers Market, By Type



7 Heat Exchangers Market, By Application



8 Heat Exchangers Market, By Material of Construction, Temperature Range & Fluid Type



9 Graphite Heat Exchangers Market



10 Printed Circuit Heat Exchangers Market



11 Heat Exchangers Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profile



14 Appendix



