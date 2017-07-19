Entrance system utilizing facial recognition technology



TOKYO, July 19, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) and NEC Telecommunication and Information Technology, Ltd. announced today that the Turkish Ministry of Youth and Sports, organizer of the 23rd Summer Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey, selected NEC's leading face recognition technology to ensure the security and quality of experience for this year's Deaflympic participants.This is the first time that face recognition technology has been used as a key security measure for the Summer Deaflympics. NEC's face recognition technology is being implemented among kiosks and security access control systems, enabling rapid identification, and ensuring that participants and audiences enjoy a safe and secure experience.http://www.acnnewswire.com/topimg/Low_NECFaceRecognition71917.jpgEntrance system utilizing facial recognition technologySamsun, a scenic province in the north of Turkey, will host the 2017 Summer Deaflympics from 18-30 July, featuring more than 5,000 participants from 109 countries across 21 categories.The secure access control solution was designed, developed, implemented and tested jointly by NEC Telecommunication Information Technology and its local partner MIA. The solution includes 30 NEC face recognition checkpoints that verify the identities of participants and ticket holders, by referencing a database of photos that are provided in advance of the events. The solution features immediate response time and the world's highest matching accuracy(1)."NEC's security and access control solutions have been successfully implemented for law enforcement agencies and large-scale facilities throughout the world, including major airports and stadiums," said Tomoki Naka, Managing Director, NEC Telecommunication and Information Technology."Implementing NEC's face recognition, recognized as the world's most accurate, at user-friendly security access control points has allowed us to provide this event with the fastest and most reliable ID and verification system of its kind," said Ali Gokhan Belekin, General Manager, MIA Technology.For more information about NEC's face recognition technology, please visit:http://www.nec.com/en/global/About NEC CorporationNEC Corporation is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies that benefit businesses and people around the world. By providing a combination of products and solutions that cross utilize the company's experience and global resources, NEC's advanced technologies meet the complex and ever-changing needs of its customers. NEC brings more than 100 years of expertise in technological innovation to empower people, businesses and society. For more information, visit NEC at http://www.nec.com.Based on its Mid-term Management Plan 2015, the NEC Group globally provides "Solutions for Society" that promote the safety, security, efficiency and equality of society. Under the company's corporate message of "Orchestrating a brighter world," NEC aims to help solve a wide range of challenging issues and to create new social value for the changing world of tomorrow. For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/en/global/about/solutionsforsociety/message.html.Source: NEC CorporationContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.