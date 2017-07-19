NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - July 19, 2017) - Bay Dynamics, a leader in cyber risk analytics, announced today a technology partnership with Symantec Corporation, that will enable enterprises and government agencies to more efficiently and effectively detect, quantify, and prioritize insider threats and outside risks. Symantec is integrating Bay Dynamics' flagship analytics platform, Risk Fabric® software platform, with its Data Loss Prevention (DLP) offering and other technologies, creating a central point of behavioral analytics that dynamically delivers top mitigation actions to help prevent malicious insiders from stealing sensitive data.

"The digital perimeter has expanded, sensitive data is everywhere, and corporate and personal devices access critical data constantly," said Nico Popp, senior vice president of Information Protection at Symantec. "To maintain pace with the cloud generation, businesses require an information centric security approach that enables them to achieve visibility and control of their data, no matter where it resides. Through our partnership with Bay Dynamics, Symantec's DLP products and services can track data across on-premises, cloud and mobile platforms, and now apply behavioral analytics, to quickly detect risky users and malicious insiders."

Bay Dynamics' and Symantec's technology partnership enables organizations to:

Use Bay Dynamics' behavioral analytics and machine learning technology across all user-data activity tracked by Symantec DLP, with on-premises data being protected with traditional DLP, cloud DLP with Symantec CASB, and mobile devices being protected with Symantec Information Centric Encryption.

Help connect the dots between user accounts, confidential data, and corporate assets to understand user behavior and further manage enterprise risk.

Identify the top insider threats to enterprise data assets that, if compromised, could cause significant financial damage.

Prioritize and prescribe actions IT administrators should take today to protect corporate digital assets that matter most.

Break down the barriers between siloed cyber security tools so that contextual data is aggregated and analyzed on a single platform.

"Cybersecurity is a business risk, not a technology issue, that executives must learn to manage continuously, as they do with currency, inventory, or intellectual property," said Jason Dewez, SVP/Chief Information Security Officer at First Data Corporation. "Managing risk effectively requires timely, accurate data that is actionable across the organization. Symantec DLP and Bay Dynamics UEBA solutions give us trusted, automated analytics that quantify and prioritize the cyber risks that matter most to us today, so our cyber team is dramatically more efficient and can focus on strategic risk management verses chasing operational false positives that waste valuable time."

"This technology partnership with Symantec endeavors to deliver cutting-edge risk analytics to Symantec's global customer base, who must prevail against the world's most determined cyber adversaries," said Feris Rifai, co-founder and CEO at Bay Dynamics. "It also strives to equip their trusted, global channel partner and distributor network with a unique, integrated offering from the world's largest independent cybersecurity company."

Launched in 2013, Risk Fabric is an analytics software platform that dynamically calculates the financial impact of cyber risk based on actual threats and vulnerabilities in the environment. The platform integrates with more than 30 cyber security tools, adds proprietary user and entity behavior analytics, and delivers critical information regarding the top threats and vulnerabilities facing an organization to a wide array of stakeholders responsible for risk mitigation. The Risk Fabric platform also measures how much risk was reduced due to actions taken.

About Bay Dynamics

Bay Dynamics® enables enterprises and agencies to continuously quantify the financial impact of cyber risk based on actual conditions detected dynamically in their environment. The company's flagship product, Risk Fabric®, is an analytics software platform that calculates the value at risk associated with specific threats and vulnerabilities, and prescribes actions to measurably reduce cyber risk exposure. Using Risk Fabric, stakeholders across the business can use common metrics to prioritize their remediation activities on the risks that matter most. For more information visit www.baydynamics.com.

