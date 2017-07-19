TomTom (TOM2) today announced that Bernd Leukert will be nominated for appointment to the Supervisory Board for a term of four years at an Extraordinary General Meeting to be convened later this year. With this appointment, TomTom further broadens the technology expertise of its Supervisory Board.

Bernd Leukert is a member of the Executive Board of SAP SE with global responsibility for the development and delivery of all products across SAP's product portfolio. In addition, he heads strategic innovation initiatives. Bernd joined SAP in 1994 and has held various management positions in application development, technology development, software engineering, and process governance.

Bernd is also a member of the Supervisory Boards of the German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence (Deutsches Forschungszentrum für Künstliche Intelligenz, DFKI) and of Bertelsmann SE Co. KGaA, a member of the Market Strategy Board of the International Electrotechnical Commission and the steering committee chairman of the Plattform Industrie 4.0 for the German government's Industrie 4.0 initiative.

"We are delighted to welcome Bernd," said Peter Wakkie, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, TomTom. "He brings a wealth of experience in technology transformation and innovation to our board. I'm convinced his contribution will be immediate and impactful."

Harold Goddijn, CEO of TomTom, said: "Bernd is widely recognised as a thought leader in the technology industry. His impressive track record in the information technology sector and his knowledge of the business of software development and delivery will be a great asset to TomTom."

Bernd will fulfil a vacancy in the Supervisory Board which was open since the 2017 Annual General Meeting. Upon the adoption of the proposed appointment at the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Supervisory Board will consist of Peter Wakkie (Chairman), Jacqueline Tammenoms Bakker (Deputy Chairman), Jack de Kreij, Michael Rhodin and Bernd Leukert.

-ENDS-

