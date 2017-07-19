Regulatory News:

Gecina (Paris:GFC) has sold 2,193,081 PSRs (ISIN code FR0013270014) detached from its treasury shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding to institutional investors (the "Placing") at a price of €2.58 by PSR. The PSRs sold represent the entirety of PSRs detached from Gecina's treasury shares and give right to the subscription of 313,297 new Gecina shares, i.e. approximately 3.5% of the share capital increase.

The Placing was executed in coordination with the concomitant sale of 12,597,643 PSRs by Ivanhoé Cambridge via the Trade Confirmation System (TCS) of Euronext. Ivanhoé Cambridge sold its PSRs to participate in the capital increase on a "cash-neutral basis".

The total PSRs placed, including Ivanhoé Cambridge's PSRs, represent a total of 2,112,960 potential new shares issued if all the PSRs sold are exercised, i.e. approximately 23% of the share capital increase.

The sale of the PSRs alongside the rights offering will help increase Gecina's free float by close to 10% and enhance the liquidity profile of its shares1

As a reminder, Gecina and Ivanhoé Cambridge have each agreed to a lock-up period starting on the date of the AMF visa on the French-language prospectus in respect of the rights issue and ending 90 calendar days following the settlement and delivery of the rights issue, subject to certain exceptions.

1 Float increased from 51% to approximately 55% following the capital increase with preferential subscription rights and the tenders for the securities offer of the mandatory public offer

