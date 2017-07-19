SHANGHAI, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/19/17 -- DHL, the world's leading logistics company, and Germany's FC Bayern Munich, the world's biggest football club, today announced the expansion of their cooperation with innovative activations within the video gaming market, specifically in the FIFA 18 game set to launch in September 2017. This is DHL's bid to tap on the massive potential of the computer games market, which analysts predict will grow its revenue from US$493m in 2016 to US$1.1b in 2019.

In 2015, DHL helped the club to launch its online flagship store on Tmall Global. As the team's official logistics partner and e-commerce full service provider, DHL plays a key role in delivering official merchandise to FC Bayern fans in China. During the team's 2017 Audi Summer Tour to Shanghai, Shenzhen and Singapore, the Bavarian club confirmed its desire to further engage with its fan base in China, providing fans with the latest club merchandise, such as jerseys and other FC Bayern products. FC Bayern is the world's biggest football club with over 280,000 members and one of the most successful, having won five UEFA Champions League titles, three Club World Cup trophies as well as 27 German national league championships.

