THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH AFRICA OR HONG KONG OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.



SUPPLEMENT TO POLAR BIDCO S.À R.L.'S TENDER OFFER DOCUMENT DATED JUNE 12, 2017 REGARDING THE VOLUNTARY RECOMMENDED PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES IN SPONDA PLC



Polar Bidco S.à r.l. (the "Offeror"), a corporation owned by funds advised by affiliates of The Blackstone Group L.P. (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, "Blackstone"), has supplemented the tender offer document dated June 12, 2017 regarding the voluntary recommended public tender offer for all the issued and outstanding shares in Sponda Plc ("Sponda") (the "Tender Offer"). The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority has on July 19, 2017 approved the supplement to the tender offer document, which relates to the announcement that the Offeror has received all necessary regulatory approvals for the completion of the Tender Offer.



The Finnish language version of the tender offer document, including the supplement to the tender offer document, will be available on the internet at www.nordea.fi/osakkeet and http://sijoittajat.sponda.fi/fi-FI/tender-offer as of July 19, 2017. The English language translation of the tender offer document, including the supplement to the tender offer document, will be available on the internet at www.nordea.fi/equities and http://sijoittajat.sponda.fi/en/tender-offer as of July 19, 2017.



Polar Bidco S.à r.l.



Further information



Andrew Dowler



Blackstone



andrew.dowler@blackstone.com



+44 (0)20 7451 4275



Matti Saarinen



Kreab Helsinki



matti.saarinen@kreab.com



+358 40 5050 667



Blackstone in brief:



Blackstone has been a significant investor in the real estate sector globally since 1991, and funds advised by affiliates of Blackstone have approximately USD 102 billion of real estate funds under management. Blackstone has considerable experience of investing in, and managing, real estate portfolios across the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America and across all asset classes. Major holdings include Hilton Worldwide, Invitation Homes (single family homes), OfficeFirst (German office) and prime office buildings in the world's major cities. Blackstone also has significant experience of investing in, and managing, real estate assets in the Nordic region, including in Finland. Since 2015, Blackstone has acquired control of over EUR 4 billion of properties in the Nordic region of which over EUR 1 billion is located in Finland.



Further information is available at www.blackstone.com.



Sponda in brief:



Sponda is a property investment company specializing in commercial properties in the largest cities in Finland. Sponda's business concept is to own, lease and develop retail and office properties and shopping centers into environments that promote the business success of its clients. As at March 31, 2017, the fair value of Sponda's investment properties was approximately EUR 3.8 billion and the leasable area was approximately 1.2 million square meters.



www.sponda.fi/en



