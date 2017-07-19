The paid subscription shares in Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will be delisted. Last trading day for OASM BTA will be July 21, 2017.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares --------------------------------------- Short name: OASM BTA --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010101188 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 139698 ---------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Emelie Thordewall, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.