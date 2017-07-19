The "Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The ready to assemble furniture market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Ready to Assemble (RTA) Furniture Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is surge in innovative product designs. With shifting consumer needs to more innovative and trendy product designs, RTA furniture manufacturers are also coming up with new and trendy designs to cater to different customer needs. With advances in technology, these competitors are enabled to produce multifunctional and durable products, which also help them to maintain their competitive edge.
According to the report, one driver in the market is economical cost and quick furnishings of RTA furniture. With many consumers shifting homes and moving out of cities frequently, the problem of moving furniture has become a major challenge. RTA furniture is portable and has quick furnishing capabilities. Hence, it is easy to move. Moreover, it is relatively cheaper than permanent furniture, which, in turn, help them to save money. It is considered that European furniture manufacturers are popular globally due to their varied creativity in trendy designs.
Key vendors
- Dorel Industries
- Inter IKEA Systems
- Tvilum
Other prominent vendors
- Alphason
- Decorative Panels Furniture
- MEUBLES Demeyere
- FLEXA
- Röhr-Bush
- Steinhoff International
- SBA
