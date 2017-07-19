Nacelle Systems Consultancy (NSC), the premier independent aerospace Powerplant integration company based in Northern Ireland (U.K.), has performed a thorough and detailed examination of the nacelle for the brand-new Russian PD-14 commercial turbofan engine (developed by the United Engine Corporation), intended for powering the Irkut MC-21 airliner. According to NSC's experts, the PD-14's nacelle successfully integrates the latest technologies and is definitely a world class product.

The nacelle forms the external portion of the Powerplant, separate from the fuselage, that surrounds the PD-14 engines on an aircraft.

PD-14 is a new generation engine, which is developed by UEC for powering the Irkut MC-21 airliner. The most up-to-date technologies and materials, including the composites, are extensively used in the engine. This is the first engine for a commercial airliner successfully designed and developed in modern Russia. In 2015-2017 the first and the second stages of the flight trials were successfully performed on an Il-76 flying testbed. The tests had been conducted at all operational speeds, altitudes and thrust ranges. The efficiency and durability of the engine in testing under real operating conditions had been confirmed, with flight trials continuing this year. The procedure of certifying the PD-14 base engine in line with both Russian and International standards has been started and is continuing on schedule.

NSC's aerospace experts worked closely with their counterparts during a series of trips to Perm (where the PD-14's developer UEC-Aviadvigatel is based), and have studied the design of the Russian nacelle with regard to compliance with the latest certification baseline, including the aspects of fire safety and lightning protection. The principal aim of the cooperation between Aviadvigatel and NSC is the confirmation of the validation and verification of the nacelle for the PD-14 engine to EASA and global regulatory requirements.

"It is easy to produce a design if some design requirements are ignored. A design that satisfies both customers and regulators can only be produced by properly balancing all aspects of design: weight, space, cost, performance, schedule, maintainability, qualification and certification. We are very well acquainted with the international standards and their interpretation in order to support the certification of the Powerplant and its nacelle by EASA and other certifying bodies, said Michael Thompson, Nacelle Systems Consultancy General manager. We have performed an audit of the Russian nacelle, prompting only minor design changes to be made. We believe that it will facilitate the successful certification of PD-14 Nacelle by EASA and help to promote this engine on the international market. In fact the PD-14 Nacelle may become the new benchmark standard by which western competitors will compare their products to and attempt to achieve".

The closely integrated working teams from both companies have held meetings in both Perm, Russia and NSC headquarters in Belfast and Newry, Northern Ireland for the purposes of mutual sharing of experience.

With the assistance of NSC's sister company, Resonate Testing Ltd, the teams fire tested structural panels and NSC was very impressed at the performance of the material science behind the construction of the Russian designed and fabricated panels. The next step is for the development tests to be repeated under formally agreed representative conditions. The initial indications are very positive.

The UEC NSC joint work on PD-14 project continues with ongoing cooperation opportunities between the two companies discussed at high level talks during the Paris Air Show 2017 (Le Bourget, France).

PD-14 engine is exhibited by UEC at its stand at MAKS-2017 airshow which is taking place since 18th till 23rd July in Zhukovsky, Moscow region, Russia.

United Engine Corporation (UEC) is specializing in the development, serial production, service support of engines for civil and military aviation, space programs and naval applications, as well for the oil gas industry and power generation.

Nacelle Systems Consultancy (NSC) provides a world class integration service that applies 'lessons learnt' in incorporating both the highest levels of regulatory compliance and most challenging of customer requirements. The main competence of the company is the expertise in the field of integrating the aviation Powerplants.

EASA European Aviation Safety Agency headquartered in Cologne with offices in Brussels

